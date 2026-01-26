(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft prepares to refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. The A-10 deployed within the USCENTCOM AOR to provide close air support for ground forces conducting operations to promote the long-term security and stability of the region, and U.S. regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026
    VIRIN: 251030-F-XB433-1102
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4CTCS
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM

