A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled

U.S. Air Force MSgt. Sam Roberts, 32nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, checks equipment prior to a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. Roberts ensures the safe and efficient fuel transfer from the tanker aircraft to a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)