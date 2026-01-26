(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled [Image 3 of 8]

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Hanna (left) and 1st Lt. Braden Korte, 32nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilots, prepare to taxi to the runway before a mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft that they fly provides global reach aerial refueling capability, delivering essential support to U.S. and coalition aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 04:25
    Photo ID: 9497936
    VIRIN: 251030-F-XB433-1066
    Resolution: 5297x3524
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4CTCS
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM

