A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Hanna (left) and 1st Lt. Braden Korte, 32nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilots, prepare to taxi to the runway before a mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft that they fly provides global reach aerial refueling capability, delivering essential support to U.S. and coalition aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)