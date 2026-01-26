A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft prepares to refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. The A-10 deployed within the USCENTCOM AOR to provide close air support for ground forces conducting operations to promote the long-term security and stability of the region, and U.S. regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)