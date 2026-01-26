(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled [Image 2 of 8]

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Braden Korte, 32nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs a pre-flight inspection for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission over the U. S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. The Stratotanker provides global reach aerial refueling capability, delivering essential support to U.S. and coalition aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 04:25
    Photo ID: 9497928
    VIRIN: 251030-F-XB433-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

