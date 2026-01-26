A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Braden Korte, 32nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs a pre-flight inspection for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission over the U. S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. The Stratotanker provides global reach aerial refueling capability, delivering essential support to U.S. and coalition aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 04:25
|Photo ID:
|9497928
|VIRIN:
|251030-F-XB433-1056
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
