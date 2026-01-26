A-10 Thunderbolt II Refueled

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. This KC-135 Stratotanker extends the range of military aircraft by refueling them in the air, reassuring partners and allies of U.S. strategic air capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)