    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use [Image 9 of 9]

    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An Armstrong Medical Industries code cart is fitted with a bracket within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2026. The bracket allows the cart to hold and transport oxygen tanks, making it an all-in-one cart for patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 06:36
    VIRIN: 260126-F-PQ421-1019
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

