U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan McMillan, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron metals craft technician, works on fabricating a metal bracket within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2026. The bracket is being made for the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron to hold an oxygen tank for medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 06:36
|Photo ID:
|9494170
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-PQ421-1184
|Resolution:
|5790x3852
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.