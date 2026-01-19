Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan McMillan, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron metals craft technician, works on fabricating a metal bracket within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2026. The bracket is being made for the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron to hold an oxygen tank for medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)