Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zachary Morr-Nelson, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron en route patient staging facility section chief, attaches a bracket to an Armstrong Medical Industries code cart within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2026. The bracket is designed to carry an oxygen tank, amplifying the capabilities of the cart when it comes to caring for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)