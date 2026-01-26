(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use [Image 7 of 9]

    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zachary Morr-Nelson, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron en route patient staging facility section chief, attaches a bracket to an Armstrong Medical Industries code cart within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2026. The bracket is designed to carry an oxygen tank, amplifying the capabilities of the cart when it comes to caring for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 06:36
    Photo ID: 9494178
    VIRIN: 260126-F-PQ421-1012
    Resolution: 5921x3940
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS

