Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan McMillan, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron metals craft technician, compares two oxygen tank brackets for build accuracy within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2026. The 379th EMXS sheet metal shop will support a number of units by fabricating assets that aids in their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)