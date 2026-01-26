Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Dalley, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman, left, and Senior Airman Ethan McMillan, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron metals craft technician, prepare a piece of sheet metal to be cut by an Omax waterjet within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2026. The waterjet is used to cut through metals with a pressurized stream of water, ideal for high precision cuts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)