(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Franklin Vondrak, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group aircraft structural repair specialist bends a sheet of metal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The 379th EMXS sheet metal shop will support a number of units by fabricating assets that aids in their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 06:36
    Photo ID: 9494177
    VIRIN: 260121-F-PQ421-2022
    Resolution: 5644x3755
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use
    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use
    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use
    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use
    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use
    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use
    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use
    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use
    Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, metal, support, metal work, sheet metal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery