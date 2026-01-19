Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Franklin Vondrak, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group aircraft structural repair specialist bends a sheet of metal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The 379th EMXS sheet metal shop will support a number of units by fabricating assets that aids in their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 06:36
|Photo ID:
|9494177
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-PQ421-2022
|Resolution:
|5644x3755
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
