Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Franklin Vondrak, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group aircraft structural repair specialist bends a sheet of metal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The 379th EMXS sheet metal shop will support a number of units by fabricating assets that aids in their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)