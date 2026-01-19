Sheet metal shop fabricates a metal bracket for medical use

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan McMillan, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron metals craft technician, drills holes into a metal bracket within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2026. The holes being drilled will be where screws will go through to fasten it to a wall or a portable apparatus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)