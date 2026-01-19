U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Hedge, 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron Air Terminal Operations Center supervisor, approaches the finish line of a Norwegian Foot March in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2026. The origin of the Norwegian Foot March dates back to 1915 when it was originally called the Marsjmerket and was conducted to prepare Norwegian armed forces recruits for military service.