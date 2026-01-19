U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members participate in a Norwegian Foot March in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2026. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Host Nation Coordination Cell organized the march for approximately 155 service members from the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)