(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs craftsman, participates in a Norwegian Foot March in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2026. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Host Nation Coordination Cell organized the march for 155 service members from the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 01:18
    Photo ID: 9494024
    VIRIN: 260124-F-KV687-1134
    Resolution: 5864x3902
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March
    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March
    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March
    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March
    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March
    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March
    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March
    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March
    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March
    U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery