U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryan Lara, 294th Quartermaster Company, 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas National Guard noncommissioned officer in charge of training, finishes a Norwegian Foot March in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2026. The origin of the Norwegian Foot March dates back to 1915 when it was originally called the Marsjmerket and was conducted to prepare Norwegian armed forces recruits for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)