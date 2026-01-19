U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. service member participates in a Norwegian Foot March in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2026. If the march is completed within the required time, service members earn the Military Marching Badge, an authorized foreign decoration approved for wear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)