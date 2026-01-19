U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March

A U.S. service member participates in a Norwegian Foot March in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2026. If the march is completed within the required time, service members earn the Military Marching Badge, an authorized foreign decoration approved for wear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 01:18
|Photo ID:
|9494029
|VIRIN:
|260124-F-KV687-1332
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
