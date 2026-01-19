U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryan Lara, 294th Quartermaster Company, 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas National Guard noncommissioned officer in charge of training, participates in a Norwegian Foot March in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2026. The event requires participants to test their physical and mental fortitude by carrying a 25-pound rucksack for 18.6 miles in 4 hours and 30 minutes or less. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 01:18
|Photo ID:
|9494026
|VIRIN:
|260124-F-KV687-1224
|Resolution:
|4972x3308
|Size:
|666.23 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.