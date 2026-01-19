U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman participates in a Norwegian Foot March in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2026. The event requires participants to test their physical and mental fortitude by carrying a 25-pound rucksack for 18.6 miles in 4 hours and 30 minutes or less. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)