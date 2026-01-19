U.S., partner service members take on Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Dori Valentine, assigned to the 229th Military Police Company, approaches the finish line of a Norwegian Foot March in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2026. The origin of the Norwegian Foot March dates back to 1915 when it was originally called the Marsjmerket and was conducted to prepare Norwegian armed forces recruits for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)