2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony

Jack Bianchi, nephew of Staff Sgt. Emily Clayburn, left, Michelle Clayburn, mother, center, and Barbra Bianchi, sister, pose for a photo at the Clayburn Room dedication ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2026. Clayburn, assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was killed in an industrial accident on Jan. 14, 2013, while processing a KC-135 refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)