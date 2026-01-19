2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A plaque is displayed for the newly dedicated Clayburn room at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2026. Staff Sgt. Emily Clayburn, assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was killed in an industrial accident on Jan. 14, 2013, while processing a KC-135 refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)