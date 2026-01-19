2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michelle Clayburn, mother of Staff Sgt. Emily Clayburn, left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, during a meet and greet at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2026. A room in the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron building was dedicated to Clayburn who was killed in an industrial accident on Jan. 14, 2013, while processing a KC-135 refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)