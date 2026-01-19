2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony

Michelle Clayburn, mother of Staff Sgt. Emily Clayburn, left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, during a meet and greet at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2026. A room in the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron building was dedicated to Clayburn who was killed in an industrial accident on Jan. 14, 2013, while processing a KC-135 refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 13:06
VIRIN:
Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
