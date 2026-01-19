2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Memorial photos for Staff Sgt. Emily Clayburn are displayed during the dedication of a room in her honor at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2026. Clayburn, assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was killed in an industrial accident on January 14, 2013, while processing a KC-135 refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)