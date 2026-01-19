2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, addresses family members of Staff Sgt. Emily Clayburn and Airmen of the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron during the Clayburn room dedication ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2026. Clayburn, assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was killed in an industrial accident on Jan. 14, 2013, while processing a KC-135 refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)