    2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, addresses family members of Staff Sgt. Emily Clayburn and Airmen of the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron during the Clayburn room dedication ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2026. Clayburn, assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was killed in an industrial accident on Jan. 14, 2013, while processing a KC-135 refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9487898
    VIRIN: 260114-F-PV508-1284
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    Room Dedication
    6th LRS
    SSGT Emily Clayburn

