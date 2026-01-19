2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michelle Clayburn, mother of Staff Sgt. Emily Clayburn, attends the room dedication ceremony in her honor at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2026. Clayburn, assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was killed in an industrial accident on Jan. 14, 2013, while processing a KC-135 refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)