2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jamie Coleman, 6th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, leads a prayer during the Clayburn room dedication ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2026. Staff Sgt. Emily Clayburn, assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was killed in an industrial accident on Jan. 14, 2013, while processing a KC-135 refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)