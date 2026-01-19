2026 Clayburn Room Dedication Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Seth Gunn, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the Clayburn room dedication ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 14, 2026. Staff Sgt. Emily Clayburn, assigned to the 6th LRS, was killed in an industrial accident on Jan. 14, 2013, while processing a KC-135 refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
