Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., flies by Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. Through continuous training and operational focus, the Air Force Reserve ensures our nation’s airlift force is prepared to prevail with speed, precision and resolve in any environment (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).