    Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt. [Image 9 of 9]

    Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gage Daniel 

    94th Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., flies by Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. Through continuous training and operational focus, the Air Force Reserve ensures our nation’s airlift force is prepared to prevail with speed, precision and resolve in any environment (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 22:31
    Photo ID: 9485790
    VIRIN: 260113-F-QJ135-1114
    Resolution: 3733x2486
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt. [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130H
    Dobbins ARB
    94th Airlift Wing

