Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., fly in a formation as a part of routine training over Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. Reserve Citizen Airmen stand ready to deliver decisive airpower anytime, anywhere, protecting the nation through discipline and preparation (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).