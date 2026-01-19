Two C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., fly in a formation as a part of routine training over Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. Every C-130H sortie sharpens the force by building the readiness required to respond decisively to any mission, anywhere, anytime (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9485768
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-QJ135-1088
|Resolution:
|3635x2423
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt. [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.