Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., fly in a formation as a part of routine training over Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. Every C-130H sortie sharpens the force by building the readiness required to respond decisively to any mission, anywhere, anytime (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).