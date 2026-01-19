Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., fly in a formation as a part of routine training over Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. Air Force Reserve Airmen rehearse consistently to ensure precision, speed and mission effectiveness when called upon to defend our nation (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).