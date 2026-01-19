Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., fly in a formation as a part of routine training over Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. From day one on the job, Reserve Citizen Airmen train and prepare to perform their duties at a moment’s notice while evolving to meet tomorrow’s fight (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).