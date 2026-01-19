(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

    Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gage Daniel 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Two C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., fly in a formation as a part of routine training over Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. From day one on the job, Reserve Citizen Airmen train and prepare to perform their duties at a moment’s notice while evolving to meet tomorrow’s fight (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 22:31
    Photo ID: 9485766
    VIRIN: 260113-F-QJ135-1070
    Resolution: 3671x2445
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt. [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130H
    94th Airlift Wing
    Dobbins AFB

