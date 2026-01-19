Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., fly in a formation as a part of routine training over Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. Every training flight aims to build muscle memory, teamwork and confidence required for Airmen to remain ready at all times (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).