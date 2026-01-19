Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., flies by Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. The Air Force Reserve plays a critical role in accelerating readiness through consistent training, modernization and operational excellence at home and abroad (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).