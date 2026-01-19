(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

    Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gage Daniel 

    94th Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., flies by Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. The Air Force Reserve plays a critical role in accelerating readiness through consistent training, modernization and operational excellence at home and abroad (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 22:31
    Photo ID: 9485789
    VIRIN: 260113-F-QJ135-1112
    Resolution: 2643x1760
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt. [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

