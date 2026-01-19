Dobbins C-130Hs Conduct Training at Yonah Mt.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., fly in a formation as a part of routine training over Yonah Mt., Ga., Jan. 12, 2026. Strength, discipline and constant preparation are how the Air Force Reserve helps deter war and preserve peace through credible combat capability (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gage Daniel).