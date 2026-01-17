(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130 [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules is parked under an overhang to receive repairs after a mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. The repair involved a structural rebuild to restore aircraft integrity and ensure safe flight operations, highlighting the critical role maintainers play in sustaining airlift readiness across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 05:20
    Photo ID: 9484031
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-BB071-1435
    Resolution: 4969x3313
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130
    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130
    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130
    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130
    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130
    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130
    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130
    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130
    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130
    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery