386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules is parked under an overhang to receive repairs after a mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. The repair involved a structural rebuild to restore aircraft integrity and ensure safe flight operations, highlighting the critical role maintainers play in sustaining airlift readiness across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
