386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cooper Williams, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, outlines a template for a new panel on a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. Structural maintenance technicians are one of the few career fields, including crew chiefs, who are able to repair an aircraft on a flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)