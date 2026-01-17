386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Pokojski, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, grinds a replacement panel on a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. Structural maintenance specialists ensure an aircraft remains structurally sound by repairing, fabricating and installing parts onto an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)