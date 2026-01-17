U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cooper Williams, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, draws a template for a new panel on a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. Structural maintenance technicians are one of the few career fields, including crew chiefs, who are able to repair an aircraft on a flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 05:20
|Photo ID:
|9484025
|VIRIN:
|260105-Z-BB071-1166
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.