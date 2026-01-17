(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130 [Image 4 of 10]

    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cooper Williams, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, draws a template for a new panel on a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. Structural maintenance technicians are one of the few career fields, including crew chiefs, who are able to repair an aircraft on a flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 05:20
    Photo ID: 9484025
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-BB071-1166
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

