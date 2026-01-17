(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130 [Image 6 of 10]

    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    260105-Z-BB071-1195
    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Pokojski, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, shapes a replacement panel on a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. Structural maintenance specialists ensure an aircraft remains structurally sound by repairing, fabricating and installing parts onto an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 05:20
    Photo ID: 9484027
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-BB071-1195
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS

