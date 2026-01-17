386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Pokojski, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, marks the precise finishing cuts for a replacement panel on a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. Before Installation, the replacement panel underwent multiple protective paint coatings to mitigate corrosion, allowing maintainers to identify any subsequent repairs needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)