386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Pokojski, left, and Senior Airman Cooper Williams, right, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technicians, conducts structural repairs on the main landing gear pod of a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. The repair involved a structural rebuild to restore aircraft integrity and ensure safe flight operations, highlighting the critical role maintainers play in sustaining airlift readiness across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)