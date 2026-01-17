386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Pokojski, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, produces a replacement panel on a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. Before Installation, the replacement panel underwent multiple protective paint coatings to mitigate corrosion, allowing maintainers to identify any subsequent repairs needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 05:20
Photo ID:
|9484030
VIRIN:
|260105-Z-BB071-1326
Resolution:
|6048x4032
Size:
|6.85 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
