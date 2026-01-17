Wounded veteran reflects at new Ramadi memorial

A wounded veteran reads the names of fallen service members inscribed on the newly dedicated Ramadi Memorial at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team unveiled the monument during a reunion held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Second Battle of Ramadi. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9483548
|VIRIN:
|260117-A-HF147-8291
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
