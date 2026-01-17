Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland, former commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, speaks during the Ramadi Reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. MacFarland, who led the brigade during the Second Battle of Ramadi, addressed veterans and families during the 20th anniversary commemoration and memorial dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)