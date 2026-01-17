Veterans from all branches of service who fought in the Second Battle of Ramadi gather for a group photo at the conclusion of a 20th anniversary reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The event honored the shared sacrifice of the joint force and included the dedication of a memorial listing the names of those killed during the 2006 battle. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 18:35
|Photo ID:
|9483544
|VIRIN:
|260117-A-HF147-4153
|Resolution:
|9369x5269
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint force veterans mark 20 years since Ramadi [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.