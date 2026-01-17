(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint force veterans mark 20 years since Ramadi [Image 4 of 9]

    Joint force veterans mark 20 years since Ramadi

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    1st Armored Division

    Veterans from all branches of service who fought in the Second Battle of Ramadi gather for a group photo at the conclusion of a 20th anniversary reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The event honored the shared sacrifice of the joint force and included the dedication of a memorial listing the names of those killed during the 2006 battle. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 18:35
    Photo ID: 9483544
    VIRIN: 260117-A-HF147-4153
    Resolution: 9369x5269
    Size: 9.71 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Joint force veterans mark 20 years since Ramadi [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint color guard pays tribute during roll call
    Leaders gather at Fort bliss for anniversary commemoration
    Former commander addresses &quot;Ready First&quot; soldiers
    Joint force veterans mark 20 years since Ramadi
    1ABCT Veterans reconnect at Ramadi Reunion
    Ribbon cutting dedicates Ramadi Memorial
    Wounded veteran reflects at new Ramadi memorial
    1ABCT Veterans reconnect at Ramadi Reunion
    &quot;Ready First&quot; motto stands tall at Ramadi Reunion

