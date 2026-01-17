Joint force veterans mark 20 years since Ramadi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans from all branches of service who fought in the Second Battle of Ramadi gather for a group photo at the conclusion of a 20th anniversary reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The event honored the shared sacrifice of the joint force and included the dedication of a memorial listing the names of those killed during the 2006 battle. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)