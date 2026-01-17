1ABCT Veterans reconnect at Ramadi Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A veteran of the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, views the names inscribed on the Ramadi Memorial during a 20th anniversary commemoration at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team dedicated the monument in front of its headquarters to honor those killed during the Second Battle of Ramadi. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)